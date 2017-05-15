Student arrested for alleged shooting threat to Sacramento school

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

A student from Rosemont High School has been arrested after an alleged threat to the school was made via the social media platform Snapchat.

Officers arrived at a home along La Riviera Drive around 10 p.m. Sunday after pictures of what appeared to be an assault rifle were posted from a student’s Snapchat, according to Sacramento police.

Police worked with school administrators to identify the student, leading investigators to the home on La Riviera.

Inside the home, investigators found a replica airsoft assault rifle, the same shown in the Snapchat post, police said.

The student was ultimately booked on threats-related charges.

© 2017 KXTV-TV