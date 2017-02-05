Super Bowl LI calls for increased DUI enforcement

Super Bowl LI will be a hot day for law enforcement pulling fans over for DUI arrests. With the big game many folks like to celebrate with food and lots of alcohol.

Sacramento CHP and Sacramento Police Department officials said they have more units out after the game than usual, expecting to arrest twice as many people for DUIs than a normal Sunday.

Fieldhouse American Sports Pub in Sacramento drew a large crowd. After a group of Super Bowl fans took shots we asked them if they were driving, everyone said they weren't. Some of the drinkers said they were taking UBER, Lyft, Taxis or had a designated driver. Although they said they planned in advanced and had everything under control many don't.

According to CHP officials last Super Bowl Sunday there were 360 DUI arrests, 52 DUI related injury accidents and 1 fatal DUI accident. Those numbers do not include local police departments and sheriff's offices.

