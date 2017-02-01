Suspect identified in Tower Bridge standoff

A woman was detained Tuesday afternoon after using a car to block traffic near Sacramento's Tower Bridge.
The woman, identified as 58-year-old Karen Jean Jeffery, had reportedly told Sacramento police the car had been equipped with an explosive device. Police said they did find "several suspicious devices;" in the car, but couldn't give any details.
Tower Bridge traffic was closed in both directions as Sacramento police responded to the situation.
Traffic closure: Capitol Mall closed from the Tower Bridge east to 3rd St as the @WestSacPoliceDe contacts woman who stopped car on bridge— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 31, 2017
A witness told ABC10 Jeffery was holding a sign that states "I want a Fed Public Defender right now." The woman also revealed to the witness she had a plastic bag full of tennis balls with wires sticking out of them.
Jeffery faces charges of making terrorist threats and falsely claiming to possess or place a bomb. The bridge was reopened Tuesday night.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page as new details will be added as they become available.
Copyright 2016 KXTV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs