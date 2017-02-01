Suspect identified in Tower Bridge standoff

A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after using a car to block traffic near Sacramento's Tower Bridge. (Photo: Thomas Dodson)

A woman was detained Tuesday afternoon after using a car to block traffic near Sacramento's Tower Bridge.

The woman, identified as 58-year-old Karen Jean Jeffery, had reportedly told Sacramento police the car had been equipped with an explosive device. Police said they did find "several suspicious devices;" in the car, but couldn't give any details.

Tower Bridge traffic was closed in both directions as Sacramento police responded to the situation.

Traffic closure: Capitol Mall closed from the Tower Bridge east to 3rd St as the @WestSacPoliceDe contacts woman who stopped car on bridge — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 31, 2017

A witness told ABC10 Jeffery was holding a sign that states "I want a Fed Public Defender right now." The woman also revealed to the witness she had a plastic bag full of tennis balls with wires sticking out of them.

Jeffery faces charges of making terrorist threats and falsely claiming to possess or place a bomb. The bridge was reopened Tuesday night.

