Suspect in fatal shooting West Sacramento found dead

Following a fatal shooting in West Sacramento early Saturday morning, police believe the suspect may have taken his own life in a nearby restaurant.

Police were called to the scene of where reports of shots had been fired on Markley Avenue and found a man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. Police pronounced him dead at the scene.

A day later, police were called to a Denny’s about 15 miles from the scene of the fatal shooting. Officers found a man, later identified as the suspect, Andres Binion, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Binion was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

