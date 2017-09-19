Suspect shot multiple times in armed standoff with Sacramento police

A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting Monday evening in Sacramento, according to Sacramento Police Department. (Photo: ABC10)

A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting Monday evening in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Bail recovery agents arrived at a home along Bellini Way, but were unable to make contact with the man they were looking for.

By about 8:30 p.m., police were called to the home to make contact with the man when it became clear he was not going to come out. After police suspected he might be armed, a perimeter was set up near 50th Avenue and Bellini Wy.

After 30 minutes of trying to coax the person out of the home, police said the man fired a gun, confirming he had a firearm.

The man eventually did come out of the house, but he was reportedly holding a gun.

After refusing to put down the gun, officers shot the man multiple times, according to police.

No officers were hurt in the gunfire, and the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital where he is reportedly stable.

