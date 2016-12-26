Suspect wanted in fatal shooting at Sacramento gas station

Jonathan Jahquan Pierce, a 19-year-old man from Oakland is suspected in the shooting death of Patrick Domingo, who was shot in the head at a gas station along El Camino Avenue on Dec. 12. (Photo: Sacramento County Sheriff's Department)

Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a man connected with the murder of a man found fatally shot in Sacramento.

Jonathan Jahquan Pierce, a 19-year-old man from Oakland is suspected in the shooting death of Patrick Domingo, who was shot in the head at a gas station along El Camino Avenue on Dec. 12.

Domingo, 23, was found just before 4 p.m. after deputies received calls of a man found bleeding from the head.

Deputies found the victim in the parking lot of a business suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, officials said.

The victim was unresponsive but still breathing with a faint pulse. Despite first aid, Domingo would later die at a nearby hospital.

Investigators said Domingo arrived at the gas station with a friend. Witnesses told detectives they heard one gunshot, and saw a dark colored SUV or truck drive away from the scene of the shooting.

Detectives believe the shooting happened during what they are calling “a marijuana deal gone bad.”

Detectives believe Pierce is a suspect, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Detectives believe there may also have been a passenger in the dark colored car during the time of the shooting. Pierce is to be considered armed and dangerous.

