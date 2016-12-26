Suspect wanted in South Sacramento fatal shooting

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are looking for any leads that will lead them to a suspect connected with a shooting that left a man dead early Monday morning.

Deputies were led 43rd Avenue and Franklin Boulevard in South Sacramento just before 4 a.m. where they found the unidentified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives are looking for any witnesses.

Residents in the area told investigators they heard multiple gunshots just before 4:00 a.m.

Detectives said they can neither identify a motive nor a suspect at this time.

