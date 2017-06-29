Suspect who shot pregnant woman identified, still at large

Following the June 24 shooting of an eight-month-pregnant woman, Sacramento police have identified a suspect, and they’re asking for the public’s help to find him. (Photo: Sacramento Police Department)

Following the June 24 shooting of an eight-month-pregnant woman, Sacramento police have provided a description of a suspect, and they’re asking for the public’s help to find him.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s, standing about six-feet-tall, with a thin build and light skin. Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans and orange or red underwear. He is believed to be associated with a dark colored Chevrolet Impala.

The pregnant victim was attending a memorial gathering where a man had been shot just days earlier, nearly a block away from where she was shot, police said.

Though the woman was in very critical condition, she and the baby are expected to survive.

