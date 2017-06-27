KXTV
Suspect who allegedly shot sheriff deputy in the face arrested

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 10:28 PM. PDT June 27, 2017

The suspect who allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy in the face at the Watt Avenue Light Rail station has been taken into custody without incident on Tuesday night. 

After holding up in the Red Roof Inn for hours, the suspect was found on the second floor of the inn in the fetal position. 

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. According to the department, a fight between the deputy and the suspect broke out, and the deputy was shot in the face. After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital. A spokesman for the department said the deputy was talking when first responders arrived and is in "stable condition."

The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time. 

