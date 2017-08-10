Suspects sought in alleged double hit-and-run in Sacramento

Sacramento police are looking for a pair involved in two alleged cases of hit-and-run in the same convenience store parking lot. (Photo: Sacramento Police Department)

Sacramento police are looking for a pair involved in two alleged cases of hit-and-run in the same convenience store parking lot.

The incidents happened back on June 30 around 1:30 a.m. at a La Riviera Drive convenience store, according to police.

The driver reportedly backed out of the parking space in front of the store and collided with another car, causing damage.

A witness walking in the parking lot, who saw the crash, was also struck by the suspect car as it was leaving, police said. The witness received non-life threatening injuries.

The driver is described as a Hispanic or Indian woman, between the age of 23 and 25 years old. She reportedly stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds. She was last seen with long brown hair pulled back into a ponytail, wearing a white tank top and shorts.

The passenger is described as a Hispanic or Indian man, between the age of 26 and 27 years old, standing about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with an average build. He had hair that was curly on top and shaved on the sides, wearing an orange hat and orange t-shirt, police said.

Both the man and woman possibly speak Hindi or Fijian, according to police.

The driver’s car is described as a 2012 or newer, white 4-door Nissan Maxima with California license plates. This car possibly has front end driver’s side damage.

Anyone with information related to the suspects is asked to call Sacramento police at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357 or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

