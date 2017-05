After 80 years, Taber Furniture is closing it's doors. (ABC10/KXTV)

The owner's grandfather started the business, Taber Furniture, 80 years ago.

Dawn Schneider, the current owner, said the business isn't as profitable as it used to be and there's too much competition.

She also said the mindset has changed. People starting off won't buy furniture that would last a lifetime anymore. People choose to buy cheaper furniture.

