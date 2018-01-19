Taco Trucks at Every Mosque movement comes to Sacramento

The Latino and Muslim communities came together in Sacramento over tacos as part of the Taco Trucks at Every Mosque movement.

In such a divisive time in the country, we found different groups bonding with one another.

"I think this is wonderful," Cesar Castaneda said. "During these times we need to find a way that people come together and share a meal together and food is always good for that."

Dozens of people waited outside the taco truck for halal chicken or beef.

Claudia Perez is an undocumented person and was one of the people who drove from Southern California to Sacramento for the event.

"We're not alone," Perez said. "We can come together and continue to combat any anti-immigrant rhetoric of any or rhetoric that is coming up."

Mohammad Mohammad was with his brother and friend and came out after Friday prayer at Salam Islamic Center where the event was held.

"It's not about religions," Mohammad said. "It's about us being together that makes us stronger as a nation and Americans as a community here so that's really good to have good Latinos here today."

© 2018 KXTV-TV