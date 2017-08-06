Teens detained after armed carjacking in South Sacramento

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Three teenagers are under arrest after a car chase through South Sacramento started with an alleged armed carjacking.

Sacramento County sheriff’s officials report a person was carjacked at gunpoint around 10:30 a.m. Sunday by three black male teens near Vintage Park Drive and Waterman Road in South Sacramento.

The stolen car was located around 12:45 p.m. near Highway 99 and Grant Line Road, deputies said.

A pursuit of the car started until it crashed near Elk Grove Florin Road and Calvine.

The three suspects then fled on foot, but all of them were quickly found and detained.

