Tens of thousands without power in Sacramento County

CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE, This content is subject to copyright.)

The Sacramento Municipal Utility District is working on restoring power after multiple outages in the Sacramento area.

As of 2:58 p.m. Friday, more than 40,000 SMUD customers were without power, the largest concentration in the Arden area.

Gusty winds may have something to do with the outages.

"In the Sacramento region, sustained winds for the past hour are around 20-30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph," said Brooke Bingaman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

SMUD personnel working to restore several outages as safely/quickly as possible. Gusty winds. https://t.co/XSjoZP5Qsj. Thx 4 patience — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) February 17, 2017

Copyright 2017 KXTV