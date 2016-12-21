Hundreds attend Anti-Islamophobia vigil at State Capitol

Hundreds of people came out to a vigil Wednesday night against Islamophobia and racism on the west steps of the State Capitol.

Jewish Voice for Peace and Council on American Islamic Relations are organizing the vigil.

The proposed Muslim ban and registry were among the topics at the vigil.

"Our reaction really is to be proactive," said Yannina Casillas, CAIR. "Donald trump seems to go back and forth on what he will and will not do. That's not important. What's important is ensuring our community feels safe and secure."

Many people who showed up weren't Muslim but there to show support.

"Because if I don't show support for Muslims who's gonna show support for me when I get in trouble?" said Merrill Nosler. "We all have to show support for one another I feel like it shouldn't be an us versus them."

More than 20 other cities united on the same message of unity and peace.

