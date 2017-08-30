Three officers shot in Sacramento County

A Sacramento officer has been shot Wednesday afternoon in the Country Club area, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

Three law enforcement officers have been shot, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the 2600 block of Auburn Boulevard.

Officials said two of the injured officers are with the California Highway Patrol, the third officer is with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.



The shooting happened as officers were conducting an investigation into a police pursuit that happened earlier Wednesday. Two women were arrested in connection with the chase. Officers were dispatched to a room at the Ramada Inn Hotel, located at 600 Auburn Boulevard, as part of their investigation when the shooting happened.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said the gunfire was exchanged between a man and officers at the hotel. The suspect was able to flee the hotel room and left the scene in a car. The suspect was shot following a police chase.

The conditions of the officers and the suspect is unknown at this time.

El Camino High School and Arden Arcade Middle School were placed on a brief lockdown, but that has since been lifted, according to San Juan Unified School District spokesman Trent Allen.

This is a developing story.

