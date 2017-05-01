Today could be the first 90-degree day of the season

People run in the sunshine (Photo: Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Today may mark the first day our area hits 90 degrees this season, starting this afternoon.

We felt the heat over the weekend and temperatures will be on the rise over the next few days.

High pressure is in place, keeping the clouds away. The region will see clear skies over the next few days. If you are outdoors, the UV index will be on the high side today.

This time of year, we would normally have highs in the mid-70s. Therefore, highs could range 10 to 15 degrees above average.

The last time the region hit 90 degrees was the end of September and the beginning of October last year.

Why are we seeing the fair skies?

High pressure is in place, keeping the clouds away. The region will see clear skies over the next few days.

If you are outdoors, the UV index will be on the high side today.

If you are outdoors protect yourself with light weight clothing and light colored clothing.

Wear sunblock on skin that is exposed to the sunlight.

Stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the A/C or shaded areas.

The EPA has northern California with a UV Index ranging from 9 to 11 today.

Remember that infrared radiation is the heat that you feel, the UV radiation is something you cannot see or feel.

