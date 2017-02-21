Toddler tumor-free after successful surgery

Joseph, right, with his mom, Jamie. Joseph is tumor-free after a successful surgery at the UC Davis Children's Hospital. (Photo: KXTV/ABC10)

It's something no parent should ever have to go through, but unfortunately cancer doesn't discriminate, even for a baby, toddler or child.

Luckily, the story of three-year-old Joseph Surdyka is one of tragedy to triumph.

It's all thanks to the UC Davis Children's Hospital and Gilmore Heating Air and Solar. Joseph's mom Jamie can't thank everyone enough for what her former employer did to help her out financially, and the surgeons who helped make Joseph tumor-free.

"All the employees came together," Surdyka said. "They did bake sales. I mean, they raised a lot of money, just the company itself, to help us through the difficult time that we were going through."

Before Joseph turned one years old, he started showing symptoms for hydrocephalus, symptoms like headaches, migraines, nausea and vomiting. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, hydrocephalus is when extra fluid from the brain and spinal cord accumulates, putting pressure on the brain and causing brain damage.

But with some persistence, Jamie was able to get a diagnosis from doctors in about five weeks, even if it was news she didn't want to hear; doctors found a tumor in Joseph's brain. It was a fast-growing tumor classified as anaplastic ependymoma, a rare tumor that starts in the brain or spine.

"It was devastating," Joseph's mom said.

The news was also devastating for friends, family and co-workers. So they all came together to raise money so Joseph could have surgery to remove the tumor.

That day came at UC Davis Children's Hospital, and it was a success: Joseph no longer has a tumor. Although Joseph has trouble with his balance, he's now healthy. According to Jamie, it's like Joseph never had a tumor.

"(People) are shocked when we do tell them because (Joseph) doesn't look or act like it," she said.

Joseph is very sociable, talking with mom throughout the interview, and wanting to get up and move around. One thing he's gotten used to using is his walker, which he tested out all over our newsroom.

His favorite song? "Happy Birthday." Joseph's mom says anytime they are in a restaurant and they start singing "Happy Birthday," Joseph will chime in.

"He will turn around and just start singing 'happy birthday' to complete strangers," she said.

Joseph's success story is the inspiration behind the annual Red Carpet Black Tie Ball. For the second year, you can join ABC10 and Gilmore Heating Air and Solar, and walk down your very own red carpet just like a Hollywood star.

It's this Sunday, Feb. 24 at the historic Citizen Hotel. Proceeds benefit the UC Davis Children's Hospital, and their efforts to help children like Joseph. To get your tickets, click here.

And for Jamie, it's the support she got from her employer and the staff at UC Davis Children's Hospital, that made what she went through easier.

"It means the world to me and I'll never forget it," Surdyka said.

Copyright 2017 KXTV