Top news of 2017 in Northern California (Part 2)

With 2017 coming to a close, we've compiled a list of the top stories according to you, the audience, from each month. Here is part two of the top news stories for Northern California.

July 2017

1. Stockton woman arrested after posting deadly crash on Instagram

A Stockton woman was booked into Merced County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence and causing a deadly crash, which she posted in real-time on her Instagram Story. California Highway Patrol says Obdulia Sanchez, 18, was under the influence when she rolled her car over into a barbed wire fence and then a field. Her sister Jacqueline Sanchez, 14, was killed in the crash and another 14-year-old, of Fresno, was seriously injured.

2. 'Wall Fire' evacuation order still in place as animals sheltered

The Wall Fire by July 11 destroyed 10 structures, damaged five and 5,400 remained threatened near Oroville. Cal Fire Captain Roy Skinner said a lot of progress had been made at that point but 75 percent had yet to be contained.

3. Containment of Butte County 'Wall Fire' grows to 95%

Crews were eventually able to increase containment of the major Northern California wildfire that sent thousands fleeing from their homes. Officials later downgraded the number of structures threatened by the fire near Oroville. Evacuees slowly returned to their homes.

August 2017

1. What time to see the solar eclipse in California​​​​​​​

The highly anticipated solar eclipse occurred Aug. 21 and many people in the Sacramento area saw the eclipse; well at least part of it. The last time something like this happened in the United States was in 1979, almost 40 years ago.

2. Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy killed, two CHP officers injured in shooting​​​​​​​

A Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy was killed and two California Highway Patrol officers were injured by an armed assailant at an Arden-Arcade hotel, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. Deputy Robert “Bob” French, a 21-year veteran of the sheriff's department, was killed. The other two officers were in stable condition

3. Investigators search for driver after fatal I-5 crash in Sacramento​​​​​​​

One man died after the car he was driving and another vehicle collided, sending him and two others over an Interstate 5 center divide in Sacramento County. The crash sent the man and his passengers rolling off the northbound side of the freeway into southbound lanes. The other driver involved was not immediately located after fleeing the scene.

4. Cracker Barrel is coming to Sacramento​​​​​​​

California’s first Cracker Barrel will reside in Victorville, but the Tennessee-based chain also has plans for Sacramento. A Cracker Barrel spokesperson told ABC10 that a location is coming to Sacramento in 2018.

5. The mystery of the Folsom thrift shop camera​​​​​​​

One Folsom man was on a quest to identify and locate an unknown family, after purchasing a camera with their pictures captured inside. The people may be unknown - for now - but their poses are unmistakable: family photos, the kind anyone may have on their walls and shelves at home.

September 2017

1. Surveillance video captures stranger returning wallet stuffed with $1,500 in cash

Surveillance cameras are usually installed in homes to prevent negative incidents like package thefts or home invasions, but one incident in the Elk Grove area caught on camera was the complete opposite. An 18-year-old, who was originally passing out fliers for pest control in the neighborhood, returned a wallet stuffed with $1,500 in cash he found outside the door.

2. Suspect who fatally shot Sacramento sheriff's deputy dies​​​​​​​

The suspect who shot and killed a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy Aug. 30 died in the hospital Sept. 2. The sheriff's deputy, 52-year-old Robert French, died from his injuries on the way to the hospital. Two other CHP officers involved in the incident survived.

3. Details reveal 'significant scene' night of triple homicide in West Sacramento​​​​​​​

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig told reporters in a press briefing the formal charges brought upon the father accused of killing his three children made him eligible for the death penalty. Reisig alleged that Robert Hodges used a belt as a weapon in the killing of his three children, 11-year-old Kelvin, 9-year-old Julie and Lucas, who was born in January.

4. Feature film set and shot in Sacramento to be released in November​​​​​​​

It's not often a major feature film is filmed in Sacramento. It's even less often there's a movie set in Sacramento. But one now-released movie achieves both. "Lady Bird," set and shot in Sac-town, was written and directed by Sacramento-native, actress Greta Gerwig.

October 2017

1. Interactive wildfire map shows Northern California's fires​​​​​​​

The state’s Office of Emergency Services shared an interactive map of the devastating wildfires in Northern California. You could click on wildfires in the area and get updates on where the fire was burning, how big it was, how many people were fighting the fires, along with shelter information and road closures.

2. Deadly California wildfires force thousands to evacuate​​​​​​​

An onslaught of wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously in October then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions.

3. California residents eligible for Southwest Companion Pass after one credit card purchase

Imagine, for an entire year, you could buy a plane ticket and a companion of your choosing can fly with you for free. For California residents only, that dream became a reality if you fly Southwest Airlines.

4. Mandatory evacuation orders issued as Atlas Fire moves towards Solano County

The Solano County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory evacuation orders in October for Gordon Valley, Williams, Lambert, and Clayton Roads in Solano County due to the Atlas Fire. Officials said the Atlas Fire jumped on Wooden Valley Road and was heading south towards homes.

5. Voluntary evacuation order issued for Fairfield communities​​​​​​​

A voluntary evacuation order was issued for the Eastridge community of Fairfield, according to police, due to the October wildfires. The order came on the heels of an “overwhelming” number of calls are coming into the Fairfield Police Department dispatch center with questions from residents about evacuations, police said.

November 2017

1. The Manson family: Who are they and where are they now​​​​​​​

The Manson Family is arguably the most infamous cult in U.S. history. Charles Manson, leader of the group and mastermind behind the gruesome 1969 murders of seven people, including actress Sharon Tate and the LaBianca family, died on Nov. 19.

2. Mother shot 5 times by Rancho Tehama gunman begged for help to no avail​​​​​​​

Tiffany Phommathep was driving her sons to school when chaos broke out. Phommathep tried to protect her children before being was shot five times. Phommathep then drove for miles, looking for help. She stopped four separate people. Nobody helped.

3. What are the California laws on recreational marijuana?​​​​​​​

During last year's elections, voters passed Prop 64, making adult use of recreational marijuana legal in California. Since Nov. of 2017, residents over the age of 21 have been allowed to legally use marijuana without a medicinal card, as long as it's not in a public place. Also, Californians are allowed to carry and use up to an ounce of marijuana and grow up to six plants for personal use, among other laws.

4. Surveillance video shows Sherri Papini minutes before she was found​​​​​​​

The Shasta County Sheriff's Department release new surveillance video of Sherri Papini less than 10 minutes before she was located after going missing for 22 days. Papini, 35, went missing November 2016 after she went out for a jog near her home in Redding.

December 2017

1. Delivery driver contracted by Amazon poops in South Sacramento driveway​​​​​​​

The owner of a South Sacramento home was left with more than what he ordered when his package arrived. Nemy Bautista got home to find a large piece of poop at the end of his driveway. Video shows a locally based delivery service driver who was contracted by Amazon squatting behind the door of their van.

2. 47 people arrested in massive Stockton gang sweep​​​​​​​

Stockton Police arrested dozens people a massive gang sweep stemming from a months-long investigation into the city's "most violent criminal gangs." During the sweep, officers arrested 47 people and apprehended 35 guns, 35 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of cocaine, 2 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly $44,000.

3. Obtaining concealed carry permit could become much easier for Californians​​​​​​​

A new bill making its way through Congress could drastically change how the state can enforce gun laws, while also making it easier for California residents to get a concealed carry permit. The bill -- the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act -- will require each state to recognize concealed carry permits from every other state, even states that don't require concealed carry permits.

4. Marijuana goes legal in California on Jan. 1. What you need to know​​​​​​​

Move over, 4/20. California has a new pot holiday: Jan. 1, 2018. It’s a date that dispensaries and marijuana consumers have had in their sights ever since Proposition 64 designated it as the official opening of the adult-use market in California.

5. Governor Brown declares State of Emergency for Ventura County fires​​​​​​​

Governor Brown Jr. issued an emergency proclamation for Ventura County due to the effects of the Thomas Fire. The wildfire which has damaged critical infrastructure, destroyed hundreds of homes and caused the evacuation of residents.​​​​​​​

