Tree branch blocks 3 lanes of 16th Street near Governor's Mansion

Giant tree branch blocks 16th Street (June 21, 2017) (Photo: ABC10)

A large tree branch blocked several lanes of a busy downtown Sacramento street early Wednesday morning, but the mess is expected to be cleared up before 6 a.m.

Sacramento police had to shutdown three of the four lanes on 16th Street in order to saw up the branch and clean up the road. The giant branch fell at the H Street crossing, near the Governor's Mansion.

If your morning commute includes 16th Street, consider planning for an alternate route.

