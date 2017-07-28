Truck driver in San Antonio smuggling case has Sacramento ties

(Photo: AP)

The truck driver who allegedly transported undocumented immigrants in the back of a trailer he was last seen driving has ties to Sacramento.

James Matthew Bradley Jr. faces the death penalty, if convicted, after San Antonio police responded to a Walmart parking lot and found multiple undocumented immigrants in the back of a tractor-trailer he was last seen driving.

Bradley was arrested and charged with transporting undocumented immigrants.

Eight immigrants were found dead. Two died later on, bringing the death toll to 10.

An ABC10 analysis of public records found that Bradley lived in Sacramento, most recently between 2004 and 2005. He also lived in Elverta from 1990-95 and in Rancho Cardova in 1998.

According to court records, Bradley was arrested in Sacramento in April 2003 on a fugitive charge, but voluntarily returned to Colorado, where he was facing prior charges for violating probation in 1999.

The Sacramento case was eventually dismissed.

© 2017 KXTV-TV