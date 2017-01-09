Tuesday storm raises many concerns for Dept. of Water Resources

There are several concerns regarding weather conditions from Monday to Tuesday morning for the California Department of Water Resources.

Jon Ericson with DWR said in the next several days, they expect the reservoirs to absorb that flow.

"What we've seen is major streams and rivers peak over the last 24 hours, but what we'll see in the next system is a second round of peaks as well," said Ericson. "This is a colder system so we expect more snowfall at lower levels and less runoff to the reservoirs and to the rivers as well."

Ericson said one of the areas of concern are the South Valley, San Joaquin Valley, and San Joaquin River. It conveys one-tenth of the flow of the Sacramento system. He said the reservoirs are smaller there and the mountains are higher.

