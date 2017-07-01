Two dead in north Sacramento car crash

Photo: file

Two people died early Saturday morning in a car crash in north Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Business 80 and Exposition Parkway at around 4 a.m. For unknown reasons, the driver hit the guard rail on the right side, went off the road and overturned on to Tribute Road, CHP said.

Both the driver and the passenger were wearing their seatbelts. They were pronounced dead at scene.

