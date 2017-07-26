Two fires grow in and around Sacramento County

The Ranch Fire is burning in Amador County. It is 5 percent contained. (Photo: Cal Fire)

Two wildfires started on Wednesday in and around Sacramento County.

The Latrobe Fire is burning off of Latrobe and Scott Road, near Rancho Murieta. It is now 100 acres.

The Ranch Fire is burning off of Ranch ramp Road in Amador County. It is 50 acres and is 5 percent contained.

