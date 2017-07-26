KXTV
Two fires grow in and around Sacramento County

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 4:10 PM. PDT July 26, 2017

Two wildfires started on Wednesday in and around Sacramento County. 

The Latrobe Fire is burning off of Latrobe and Scott Road, near Rancho Murieta. It is now 100 acres. 

The Ranch Fire is burning off of Ranch ramp Road in Amador County. It is 50 acres and is 5 percent contained. 

 

 

