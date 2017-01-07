Two more charged with murder in Sacramento homicide

Jackson and Armstrong. (Photo: Sacramento County Sheriff's Department)

Sacramento County Sheriff's Homicide detectives charged two more men in the December killing of Sungaya Fleming.

Tyquil Armstrong, 21, and Jerrell Jackson, 21, both of Sacramento, were charged with murder Friday for their alleged involvement in Fleming's death.

Fleming, 38, died from injuries suffered during a Dec. 12 apartment shooting on the 4800 block of Myrtle Avenue in Sacramento.

According to the sheriff's department, multiple shots were fired through the closed door of an apartment. Three other people were shot, but are recovering.

Lawrence Johnson, 21, was also arrested and charged Dec. 20 with murder for his alleged role in the shooting.

All three face murder and attempted murder charges.

Copyright 2016 KXTV