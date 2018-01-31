Two people injured in Sacramento hit-and-run

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two people were seriously injured in a Sacramento hit-and-run Wednesday.

The people were hit near Fruitridge Road between Virginia and Murrietta.

There is no information on who the victims are or how they are doing, police have said they did sustain serious injuries.

The roadway, including Freeport Blvd. has been closed in both directions while officials work the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

