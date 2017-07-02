Two shot in 'gang-related' drive-by in Del Paso Heights

Photo: file

Two people were shot Saturday morning in Del Paso Heights and police are treating the incident as a drive-by.

The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Sunday along Rene Avenue.

The two victims were sitting in a car when a SUV drove by and fired multiple shots at them, police said.

One of the men was shot in the arm. The other victim’s condition was not reported by police.

Police are classifying the shooting was gang-related and investigators believed the victims may have been targeted.

No arrests have been made.

