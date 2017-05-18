UberEATS adds to growing number of food delivery services in Sacramento

UberEATS officially launched on Thursday in Sacramento -- adding to the growing number of food delivery apps available in the city.

The newest food delivery platform, powered by Uber, has partnered with 150 restaurants in the Sacramento area so far. For each order, there's a $4.99 delivery fee, plus the option to tip.

Like Uber, there is no cash involved and users can order their meal through the UberEATS app or on the website.

The service, however, joins a very crowded market.

Over the past three years, several big-name food delivery services have popped up in Sacramento, including Caviar, Postmates and DoorDash -- and not all can survive. The delivery service Waiter closed last month after only three months in Sacramento.

"Now it's let the best service win, right?" Darren McAdams of Sacramento-based delivery company FoodJets, told ABC10. "I mean that's what it's going to be. It's like the Wild West out here. It's ridiculous."

McAdams, who started his first delivery service, FoodToYou, in Sacramento in 1993, said his company is worried about how UberEats could affect his business.

"Of course," he said when asked if he was worried. "It's Uber. You have limited funds, technology." But, he added, "I think with us being local we'll see what Sacramentans say."

His focus now is to keep delivery costs and wait times low and to expand to areas just outside the city, such as Davis, where few companies have yet to go.

