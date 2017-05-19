Use caution when enjoying the river

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Driver caught on dash cam illegally passing Highway 70 traffic
-
Career technical education programs could be on the line
-
Millennials fight for affordable housing
-
Serving 10 years after 'not guilty' verdict
-
WWL Breaking Live Video
-
Air travelers from California to be impacted by REAL ID Act
-
Woman punches armed robber in Oak Cliff
-
Triplets graduating high school at the top of their class
-
Chris Cornell leaves legacy, sadness in Seattle
-
Tick bite leaves girl partially paralyzed
More Stories
-
Amber alert issued for missing 1-year-old boyMay 19, 2017, 2:55 p.m.
-
Boy taken by car thieves found dead; 3 teens arrestedMay 19, 2017, 5:24 a.m.
-
K-9's become heroes to kids learning to beat back bullyingMay 19, 2017, 1:40 p.m.