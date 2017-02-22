Verizon will pilot 5G service in Sacramento, other select markets

Verizon will begin piloting 5G service in 11 markets throughout the United States, and Sacramento is one of the cities that will see the service first.

In a Wednesday announcement, Verizon announced the fifth generation service will launch in areas both rural and metropolitan for testing.

Aside from Sacramento, Verizon will pilot the service to select customers in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Atlanta; Bernardsville, New Jersey; Brockton, Massachusetts; Dallas; Denver; Houston; Miami; Seattle and Washington D.C.

The company will select pilot customers based on their proximity to the cell sites that will support the service.

