Victim identified in fatal I-80 wrong-way crash

A wrong-way driver caused a multi-car accident, killing herself and the driver of an oncoming vehicle in Natomas on Eastbound Interstate 80 at Northgate.
According to a CHP press release, officers received a call of a female driver in a Ford Mustang driving the wrong way, traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of I-80 at Watt Avenue. Officers immediately began responding to the wrong way driver in an attempt to prevent a head on collision from happening.
Shortly after, the suspect sideswiped a Chevrolet Impala near Raley Boulevard and continued going the wrong way on I-80. As the Ford approached Northgate Boulevard, it rammed into a white Dodge Challenger, killing both drivers upon impact. The Dodge was driven by a male victim.
The male victim has been identified as Fernando Maya, 24, of West Sacramento. The identity of the female driver has not yet been released. A toxicology report is being taken by the Sacramento County Coroner to determine if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this collision.
The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed for a little over two hours due to extraction and investigation.
Stay with ABC10 for more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2017 KXTV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs