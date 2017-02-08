Victim identified in fatal I-80 wrong-way crash

A wrong-way driver caused a multi-car accident, killing herself and the driver of an oncoming vehicle in Natomas on Eastbound Interstate 80 at Northgate. (Photo: ABC10)

A wrong-way driver caused a multi-car accident, killing herself and the driver of an oncoming vehicle in Natomas on Eastbound Interstate 80 at Northgate.

According to a CHP press release, officers received a call of a female driver in a Ford Mustang driving the wrong way, traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of I-80 at Watt Avenue. Officers immediately began responding to the wrong way driver in an attempt to prevent a head on collision from happening.

Shortly after, the suspect sideswiped a Chevrolet Impala near Raley Boulevard and continued going the wrong way on I-80. As the Ford approached Northgate Boulevard, it rammed into a white Dodge Challenger, killing both drivers upon impact. The Dodge was driven by a male victim.

The male victim has been identified as Fernando Maya, 24, of West Sacramento. The identity of the female driver has not yet been released. A toxicology report is being taken by the Sacramento County Coroner to determine if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this collision.

The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed for a little over two hours due to extraction and investigation.

