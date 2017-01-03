Vigil for man shot by Old Tavern bar in Sacramento

from family

Will Murti was shot and killed six months ago in Midtown Sacramento on 20th and P Streets across the street from Old Tavern bar on July 3.

Sacramento Police officials said Murti's murder is still unsolved and no arrests have been made.

The third of every month since his death, Murti's family hold a vigil in his memory. His cousin Angie Morales helped organize the vigil. She said her cousin was shot more than five times around 2 a.m.

“What was he doing so terrible that someone felt like ending his life was the only way to go?” Morales asked.

During the vigil the family prayed and talked to Murti. They said they ask him questions and hope he will give them a sign of why and how he was murdered.

"We were robbed of our family member I don't know how you let it go it's just not okay," Morales said.

The family said whether the vigil is large or small in number they will continue to come and remember Murti on the third of every month. No arrests have been made, anyone with information is urged to call Sacramento Police Department at they ask anyone with information to call 916- 443-4357.

