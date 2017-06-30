Walking for peace in Oak Park ahead of the holiday weekend

The community of Oak Park and their supporters walked for peace ahead of the holiday weekend. (Photo: Wang, Frances)

At Shiloh Baptist Church in Oak Park, you'll find a sea of hopeful parishioners and community members.

You'll also find a determined Sacramento mayor.

"We're going to get through this weekend without anybody being shot," Mayor Darrell Steinberg said. "We're gonna march together, walk together."

Mayor Steinberg is referring to a recent uptick of violent crimes in the Oak Park neighborhood. For the Fourth of July weekend, the Sacramento Police Department will have 30 additional officers in the neighborhood.

In the sea of people walking for peace during Friday's walk, you'll see other families faces from the news: Dr. Nicole Clavo, who lost her son JJ in November 2015, and Tanya Bean-Garrett, whose son Deston was killed right before his graduation.

Clavo and Bean-Garrett don't consider themselves victims of gun violence. They say they're survivors.

Michael Caldwell was also at the peace walk. In 2016, Caldwell's then 18-year-old son was shot in the head and left for dead. He was roller skating, on his way to a barbecue. He survived but was left paralyzed.

"All the doctors told me he wasn't gonna survive," Caldwell said. "Now a year later, he's still alive. Doing well."

And when the Peace Walk is over, the 8 members of 'Lifelines of Hope' will still keep walking if anyone wants to join. They've walked every Friday for the past 5 years.

The neighborhood community center will have extended hours through the holiday weekend. There will also be a Fourth of July barbecue on Sunday from 1- 5 p.m. Food and drinks will be served.

