Sacramento Dems gather at Fox and Goose for James Comey testimony

ABC10 Staff , KXTV 11:01 AM. PDT June 08, 2017

What better way to watch the most anticipated U.S. senate hearing in recent memory than at an English pub?

On Thursday morning, the Sacramento Young Democrats gathered at Fox and Goose to watch Former FBI Director James Comey testify before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. The committee is investigating the possibility of ties between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign.  

Watch parties for the hearing weren't just happening in California's capital.

According to USA Today, Shaw’s Tavern in south D.C. opened early for their Comey Hearing Covfefe, a watch party inviting interested politicos to their bar for vodka, sandwiches, and a highly anticipated Congressional hearing.

Here's a look at Sacramento's Bloody Mary-filled watch party: 

