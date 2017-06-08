Sacramento Dems gather at Fox and Goose for James Comey testimony

Mayor Darrell Steinberg greets the Sacramento County Young Democrats at Fox and Goose (June 8, 2017) (Photo: Gabrielle Karol / ABC10)

What better way to watch the most anticipated U.S. senate hearing in recent memory than at an English pub?

On Thursday morning, the Sacramento Young Democrats gathered at Fox and Goose to watch Former FBI Director James Comey testify before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. The committee is investigating the possibility of ties between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign.

Watch parties for the hearing weren't just happening in California's capital.

According to USA Today, Shaw’s Tavern in south D.C. opened early for their Comey Hearing Covfefe, a watch party inviting interested politicos to their bar for vodka, sandwiches, and a highly anticipated Congressional hearing.

Here's a look at Sacramento's Bloody Mary-filled watch party:

#ComeyHearing watch party at Fox and Goose kicks off - 50 young dems have RSVP'd yes @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/1w8SLUW8n8 — Gabrielle Karol (@gabriellekarol) June 8, 2017

Lots of phones out, some Bloody Mary's and total silence at the Fox and Goose #Comey watch party @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/rrAslOjdsN — Gabrielle Karol (@gabriellekarol) June 8, 2017

"Subject matter" and "person" answers got laughs from the young dems here - still near silence though at Fox and Goose @ABC10 — Gabrielle Karol (@gabriellekarol) June 8, 2017

Fascinating to see so many watching the testimony live and also watching online reaction at #Comey watch party @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/ZkoaXtORhB — Gabrielle Karol (@gabriellekarol) June 8, 2017

"Hope that there are tapes" got lots of laughs here from young Dems @ABC10 — Gabrielle Karol (@gabriellekarol) June 8, 2017

Mayor Steinberg has arrived - greeting young Dems pic.twitter.com/brzHBnKxGK — Gabrielle Karol (@gabriellekarol) June 8, 2017

(The mayor is sticking to coffee this AM) — Gabrielle Karol (@gabriellekarol) June 8, 2017

2 min to 9 - crowd has cleared a bit at Fox and Goose for #ComeyHearing watch party pic.twitter.com/IIzoTX0gD0 — Gabrielle Karol (@gabriellekarol) June 8, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV