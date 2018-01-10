What a new area code means to the community of '916'

In March 2018, people in six counties of the Sacramento region will be assigned a 279 area code when signing up for a new phone number. (Photo: Wang, Frances)

You may have received an alert to your phone that starting on February 10, you'll have to dial the 916 area code even when making local calls.

That's because a month later, on March 10, 279 area codes will be assigned to people signing up for new telephone numbers in six counties: Sacramento, Solano, Sutter, Yolo, Placer, and El Dorado.

Last year, the California Public Utilities Commission announced the new area code, saying that by Spring 2018, 916 phone number combinations would run out.

What would this change mean for the people of Sacramento? We asked Zayn Silmi, creator of the popular blog, also titled "The People of Sacramento."

Silmi also released a popular clothing collection centered around Sacramento pride. Some of the most popular items are hats that simply say '916.'

"It was one of the first things I did, create the hat. People wanted to rep their city and those three numbers did an incredible job at that," said Silmi. "I dropped them on 9/16/16...it was 916 day, a day that means a lot to the city."

But Silmi says bringing in a 279 area code isn't necessarily a bad thing. In fact, it would make '916' even more iconic.

"It's a good sign that means our city's growing," said Silmi. "[916] is iconic for who we are, how we grow...we want to make sure people remember what used to be and what we are becoming."

Zayn adds that a new area code goes along with the transition of Sacramento into the new era.

