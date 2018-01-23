What can Downtown Sacramento do about housing?

(Photo: Luca, Giacomo)

The annual State of Downtown breakfast at Sacramento's Memorial Auditorium Tuesday morning had a familiar theme: housing.

The downtown area added just 265 units last year, and adding housing units has proven to correlate with a decline in rent, as seen in Washington D.C. and Seattle recently.

"We need to find a way to truly have downtown be accessible to a large range of incomes," said Downtown Sacramento Partnership Executive Director Michael Ault.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg mentioned a few housing projects at the breakfast. The goal is to add about 1,000 units over the next two years.

Outside of housing, there are also plans to renovate the Memorial Auditorium this spring. Steinberg also said the city needs to move quickly to expand the Sacramento Convention Center.

