What you need to know about the lead detected at Sacramento State

Water fountain turned off at Sacramento State after lead is detected (Jan. 26, 2017) (Photo: ABC10)

High levels of lead in the drinking water at Sacramento State has been discovered by a group of students and professors conducting a research project.

The group's testing took place from Jan. 9-12, and of the 449 water stations (sinks, drinking fountains and bottle-filling stations), 27 had lead concentrations at or above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) “action level” for lead in water.

A total of 19 percent of the samples had lead levels in excess of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) tolerance level for lead in bottled water. University officials will bring in a third-party consultant to continue additional sample testing to fully determine lead concentration levels.

Students, who returned to campus from winter break this week, were informed by email on Wednesday of the health hazard.

But according to university officials, the detected lead levels would not pose a significant health threat to most people. Children under 15 years old and pregnant or nursing women are the most sensitive to lead exposure.

Tainted water sources in Eureka Hall, Folsom Hall, Placer Hall, the Shasta Theater, and Sierra and Sutter residence halls were immediately shut off.

Bottled water is being offered at Folsom Hall; AIRC, Room 2004; the Student Organizations and Leadership office on the second floor of the Union; the Office of Admissions, Lassen Hall, Room 1102; and The WELL.

Students can have their blood tested for lead at no charge by the Student Health and Counseling Services.

