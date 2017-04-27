What you need to know if you want to buy or rent in Sacramento

Real estate experts provided advice on what you need to know if you want to buy or rent in the Sacramento market.

Real estate agency, Redfin, analyzed user data from early 2017 to find trends and released their findings this week and named Sacramento the No. 1 search for users looking to move their home metro to another major city.

The report states a majority of those searching from in-state were from San Francisco. Real estate experts said half or a majority of their clients are from the San Francisco Bay Area.

"Over the last two to three years we've seen some rents in some areas increase as much as 50-percent," said Nick Munsee, Real Property Management Select.

Not only are the prices up, but there aren't as many options.

"We have a lot of properties rented even before we have the property available," said Munsee.

Some people ABC10 spoke with who want to buy now are noticing the competition.

"We go to open houses and there's always multiple people there," said Lynda Marenich.

Brian and Danielle Tyler bought a house in October 2015. They've been noticing the home prices have gone up since their original purchase.

"Competitive," said Tyler. "The prices have gone through the roof. I don't think we would be able to afford living here."

Real estate experts say we haven't reached a peak yet in Sacramento.

"Sacramento I think we haven't necessarily peaked I think there's a lot of people from the Bay Area moving this direction because the reality is that it's much more affordable," Munsee said.

If you are planning on moving or renting in Sacramento, Munsee recommends to submit a completed application as soon as possible and he suggests spending about 90 days in advance searching before the big move.

