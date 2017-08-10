What's in Amazon's new Sacramento fulfillment center?

(Photo: Anthony Cave)

Amazon's new Sacramento fulfillment center, near Sacramento International Airport, isn't open yet, but the packages are expected to start flowing soon.

We got a tour of the more than 800,000-square-foot facility Thursday. We even saw Amazon robots that will assist in moving products.

But you're probably mostly wondering if your Amazon orders will arrive sooner.

"Definitely, so when we look at building a new site, we're looking at customer demand and building out to that capacity,"saidthe fulfillment center General Manager Jordan Nelson. "So yeah, it does."

The facility is expected to open around December and Amazon says they'll hire 1,500 full-time employees, as well as part-time seasonal workers.

Some of the current job openings are posted here.

Amazon also has fulfillment centers in Tracy and Patterson.

