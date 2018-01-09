Why Sacramento could see new airlines

An Alaskan Airlines flight from LAX was diverted to Sacramento Airport after experiencing pressurization issues. (Photo: News10)

New airlines?

Sacramento County's Board of Supervisors approved an incentive plan Tuesday aimed at attracting new airlines to Sacramento International Airport.

Part of the plan, last updated three years ago, calls for waiving landing fees for new airlines. There would also be a landing fee waiver for new international service too.

Ideally, a new airline would test a route from SMF and keep that route if it fares well.

"If you fill up a plane, the air carriers are going to take notice and continue to add service," said John Wheat, Sacramento County's Director of Airports.

SMF will already see several new routes later this year, including daily service to Orlando and Vancouver.

