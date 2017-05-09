With Aly Yeoman's body found, family now hopes for justice

Now that Aly Yeoman's body has been found, her family is focusing on bringing justice.

In a way, the Feather River has brought some peace to 20-year-old Alycia 'Aly' Yeoman's family. With her body found, they can now bring her home as they continue on this heartbreaking journey, hoping to find some closure.

Aly's father Daniel said it already seems she is sending her family signs from heaven, letting them know that she is in a better place now. The day before she was found, a rainbow appeared in their family's backyard in Gridley in the same spot that Aly and her father once took a photo with a similar-looking rainbow.

Almost as if Aly were sending a sign, this rainbow appeared in her family's backyard in the same spot she & her dad once took a photo. pic.twitter.com/gwUTHMdR6A — Frances Wang (@ABC10Frances) May 10, 2017

Aly's uncle Darin and aunt Martine also put together a heartfelt slideshow, with some of the family's favorite photos. It was something they had done before Aly was found, but after the news, they wanted it to be shared. Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd plays in the background. Aly often listened to the band as a kid because her father listened to them too.

It's a tragedy that has devastated a tight family, one they say is 'Yeoman Strong.'

Even strangers, who only knew Aly from seeing her face on the news or on missing person fliers couldn't help but cry.

"I have four daughters, two of them are high school and beyond," said Tangualin Curry, a Gridley resident. "All of the children [here] are all of ours. When it's a loss like that, we all feel it."

Jessica Arnold said she struggled not to cry when she heard the news.

"I don't know what I would do if that were my daughter," Arnold said. "I don't know if I'd be as strong as her family is right now."

As the investigation continues, Aly's family just hopes to bring her justice. They've changed the name of the Facebook page they created to find her. It is now 'Justice for Aly Yeoman.'

