Woman arrested following Tower Bridge standoff

A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after using a car to block traffic near Sacramento's Tower Bridge.

The woman had reportedly told Sacramento police the car had been equipped with an explosive device.

Tower Bridge traffic was closed in both directions as Sacramento police responded to the situation.

Traffic closure: Capitol Mall closed from the Tower Bridge east to 3rd St as the @WestSacPoliceDe contacts woman who stopped car on bridge — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 31, 2017

The car remains parked on the west side of the bridge, blocking westbound lanes.

Police are diverting traffic on both sides of the bridge as they continue to talk with the woman.

A witness told ABC10 the woman inside the car is holding a sign that states "I want a Fed Public Defender right now." The woman also revealed to the witness she had a plastic bag full of tennis balls with wires sticking out of them.

