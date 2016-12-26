Woman shares story of life, death, and violence in Syria

Safa Faki, born and raised in Aleppo, Syria, came to California in 2013 as violence spread throughout her country.

She now lives in Sacramento.

Pope Francis wished for peace and an end to fighting in Syria during his Christmas message.

Now, it’s important to note Faki is married to ABC10 photojournalist, Rob Asher, who himself spent time working in Syria.

Faki left and escaped with her family to the Syrian-Turkish border in 2012 after violence spread throughout her neighborhood in Aleppo.

"After a month it started to be dangerous because the helicopters started shooting and firing machine guns at protestors and even civilians," Faki said.

Her family moved into their summer home about an hour away.

"We just left with our clothes on us, because we thought it was just a few days maybe a couple of weeks we would go back we didn't take anything valuable like documents or anything we left all the memories behind," Faki said.

She says her family is lucky. They have electricity for a couple of hours per day and they have a well to get fresh water.

Others live in tents nearby.

"I immediately noticed the children," Faki said. "They have nothing to do. There was no schooling."

She held art therapy sessions for them.

Many of the children drew images of war, like helicopters and people dead on the ground.

"They were very traumatized from the war," Faki said. "They lost family members. They lost parents."

Faki is now living in Sacramento with her husband and child.

Her family in Syria isn't able to move here and life is only getting worse for many there.

In fact, Faki's brother was a victim of the revolution and was killed.

“He just gave a ride to a guy and he shot him dead," Faki said. "He was missing for a month and then they said come take his body.”

Her son Kareem is named in memory of her late brother.

She wants peace for her family and many others living in Syria and is hopeful the violence and devastation will end.