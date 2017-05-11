KXTV
Close

Woman who threatened to jump from balcony onto State Capitol Senate floor rescued

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 6:47 PM. PDT May 11, 2017

The Sacramento Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol brought a woman down to safety after she threatened to jump off a balcony and onto the State Capitol Senate floor.

The woman threatened to jump on Thursday at around 5:00 p.m.

Why she wanted to jump from the balcony is unknown. 

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories