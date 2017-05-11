Woman who threatened to jump from balcony onto State Capitol Senate floor rescued

The Sacramento Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol brought a woman down to safety after she threatened to jump off a balcony and onto the State Capitol Senate floor.
The woman threatened to jump on Thursday at around 5:00 p.m.
Sac Fire crews assist @chp_sac to safely help down a woman who was threatening to jump from balcony onto the State Capitol Senate floor. pic.twitter.com/jcsX6TEPnY— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) May 12, 2017
Why she wanted to jump from the balcony is unknown.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs