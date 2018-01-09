Woman's body found after welfare check leads to SWAT being called, man arrested

Police have arrested a man after a welfare check led to SWAT being called and a woman's body being found.

Police went to a home in the 1200 block of Nevis Court Sunday afternoon to check on someone who had not been heard from in several days.

When officers arrived, they weren't able to contact the residents and after a preliminary investigation, SWAT was called to the scene for the safety of residents in the area.

The Crisis Negotiation Team also assisted.

Once contact was made, a woman's body was found inside the home and 59-year-old Mark Long was taken into custody.

