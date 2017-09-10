Wrong-way driver killed in fiery freeway crash in Sacramento

Firefighters said they saw a ball of flames when they responded to the scene early Saturday. (Photo: ABC10)

The driver of a pickup truck was killed after going the wrong way on Interstate 5 and colliding with a big rig. The fiery crash closed southbound traffic lanes for more than eight hours and caused a backup near downtown Sacramento.

Firefighters said they saw a ball of flames when they responded to the scene early Saturday.

The Sacramento Bee reports the driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead.

The big rig driver told emergency responders he saw a pair of headlights coming toward him on the southbound lanes. He said he swerved into another lane, but the two vehicles collided anyway.

