You can meet Luke from 'Gilmore Girls' in Sacramento on Sunday

Actor Scott Patterson (Photo: Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to meet Luke of ‘Gilmore Girls’ Luke’s Diner fame?

Well, you may be in luck if you’re in Sacramento Sunday around 2 p.m.

Scott Patterson – the man responsible for bringing Luke to life on the hit TV show – will perform music at 2 p.m. on July 16 at Sacramento’s The Trade Coffee & Coworking.

If you have $50, you can get your chance to see Patterson play and be part of a meet-and-greet after his performance.

However, if you just want to watch the show, you’ll still have to fork over $20 for a ticket.

Tickets can be purchased on Patterson’s website.

Trade Coffee & Coworking took part in a national Netflix promotion last year during which coffee houses nationwide became “Luke’s” for a day and gave away free coffee.

For information on Patterson’s July 16 Sacramento appearance, go to smithradioband.com.

