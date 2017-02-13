The California Department of Water Resources continues to discharge 55,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water from the Lake Oroville damaged spillway on Sunday morning. DWR is closely monitoring any upward erosion from the spillway site in Butte County. Photo taken February 12, 2017. Kelly M. Grow/ California Department of Water Resources (Photo: Kelly M. Grow, Public Domain)

As evacuations continue throughout areas below Lake Oroville, Yuba County's mandatory evacuation also applies to its population of inmates.

As a result, Sacramento County will take in some of Yuba County's inmates at Rio Cosumnes Correction Center, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

With the exception of Wheatland, all other Yuba County communities remain under a mandatory evacuation.

Those under the mandatory evacuation cannot return to their homes at this time, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services.

Sacramento County sheriff's officials have provided a link for those who want to find out if an inmate they know has been relocated. That link can be found here.

