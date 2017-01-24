Sacramento's NO DAPL protesters are pushing against Trump

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. (Photo: Getty Images)

In light of the Trump Administration moving forward with the North Dakota Pipeline, Sacramento protestors have taken to the streets.

The group NO DAPL-Sacramento said the decision by the Trump administration is dangerous for the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and the environment.

Trump made the executive order Tuesday morning which will start both projects, the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipeline. President Trump said these projects are needed to create jobs and expand the oil industry across the U.S.

The protestors are meeting outside of the Army Corps of Engineers offices on 1325 J St, Sacramento at 4:30.

