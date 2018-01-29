Sacramento's Rock and Radio Museum 'in hibernation' while looking for new home

Dennis Newhall, the founder and curator of Sacramento's Rock and Radio museum, looking for a new home of the museum.

For 17 years, Sacramento's Rock and Radio Museum has been a vibrant part of Midtown's Second Saturday. But since last year, after the tenant where it was located moved out, the museum has been in hibernation and now the search is on to find it a new home.

Dennis Newhall is the founder and curator of the museum, which contains more than 3,000 pieces of memorabilia pertaining to Sacramento's rich music history over the past 60 years.

"That includes tickets, t-shirts, promo material, radio station charts that they used to hand out every week to tell you what's playing on the top 40 stations...handbills, posters," Newhall said. "Some of it's colorful, some of is really boring. It's just about everything we can find."

The collection, for instance, includes memorabilia from each of the four times the Rolling Stones played in Sacramento in the 1960's.

Up until last year, the museum was located in a building on 20th and I streets in Midtown Sacramento. But the tenant who rented out that space and offered up the walls to display the collection recently moved out, leaving the museum homeless.

Newhall's entire collection is now stored tightly away in a friend's garage as he searches for a new space.

"The kind of space we're looking for might be the kind of space not many people want," Newhall said. "This is one of those second floor, basement kind of spaces that we can use, but it doesn't have to be prime retail space."

He does have some specifications. He said the space shouldn't be too bright; probably not a restaurant; and preferably free. Otherwise, he's open to ideas and hoping he'll find some benefactor who loves Sacramento and its music history as much as he does.

"Sacramento has proven itself to be a hotbed of fandom for music," he said when asked why Sacramento should have this museum. "I think we should have it, because no one else does."

© 2018 KXTV-TV